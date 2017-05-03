Farmers' Market returns to downtown with new vendors, including wine
INDIANAPOLIS - It is a familiar sight downtown beginning the first Wednesday of every May as tents begin to pop up with people selling everything from fresh produce to flowers and beyond. The street between the City-County Building and City Market come alive with the Farmers' Market every Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. East Market Street shuts down during that time between North Delaware Street and North Alabama Street, creating a marketplace rain or shine.
