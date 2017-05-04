Estranged husband arrested after Lafa...

Estranged husband arrested after Lafayette woman found injured in Indianapolis

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

Wednesday around 1:40 a.m., Lafayette police were called to the 100 block of Lori Lee Drive for a well-being check. The caller told police his roommate was missing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Whites were First 1 hr Take Good Care 2
AARP: 8 Ways that Trumpcare Is Hazardous to You... 5 hr A A R P 3
Donald Trump is 'worse than any horror story I'... 5 hr Dead Zone 1
Alec Baldwin to host SNL tonight -- but will Ro... 5 hr Colbert brings th... 15
Black Racist 6 hr TrumpedRacist 1
Hillary still Trolling 8 hr FlushingSnowflakes 5
14 year old on the pill Wed Wild thing 7
BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11) Apr 30 blankandson 168
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Marion County was issued at May 04 at 3:33PM EDT

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,809 • Total comments across all topics: 280,771,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC