East side church's Peace Garden growing little gardeners
The Worthmore Academy in Indianapolis is using a trip to the garden to teach their students more than just about growing vegetables. It's a chance for kids with special needs to learn about where their food comes from.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
