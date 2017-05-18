East side church's Peace Garden growi...

East side church's Peace Garden growing little gardeners

The Worthmore Academy in Indianapolis is using a trip to the garden to teach their students more than just about growing vegetables. It's a chance for kids with special needs to learn about where their food comes from.

