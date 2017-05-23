Driver of crashed mortuary van charge...

Driver of crashed mortuary van charged with drunken driving

State police say the driver of a mortuary services van involved in crash along Interstate 70 faces drunken driving and other charges. Police said Tuesday that 49-year-old Matthew J. Fitzthum of Clinton is charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated and one count of reckless driving.

