Downtown restaurant Elbow Room to close late May
Elbow Room, a staple of Indianapolis' downtown restaurant scene for more than 80 years, will close at the end of May. Elbow Room, located at 605 N. Pennsylvania St., opened just after the repeal of prohibition in 1933. The building was built in 1893.
