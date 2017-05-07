Daughter of cop killed in line of duty gets prom surprise
An Indianapolis teen got quite the surprise when for those quintessential prom photos with her family - she was taken to Crown Hill Cemetery. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Marion County Sheriff's Office teamed up to give Sierra, the daughter of fallen officer Rod Bradway, a send-off at his grave on her way to the Decatur Central High School prom, according to WKRN-TV .
