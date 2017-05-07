Daughter of cop killed in line of dut...

Daughter of cop killed in line of duty gets prom surprise

An Indianapolis teen got quite the surprise when for those quintessential prom photos with her family - she was taken to Crown Hill Cemetery. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Marion County Sheriff's Office teamed up to give Sierra, the daughter of fallen officer Rod Bradway, a send-off at his grave on her way to the Decatur Central High School prom, according to WKRN-TV .

