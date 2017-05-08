Daring deer licks barrel of Indiana t...

Daring deer licks barrel of Indiana turkey hunter's shotgun

15 hrs ago

Some daring deer approached a group of hunters in central Indiana and one was so unafraid that it licked the barrel of a shotgun and allowed one of the men to stroke its neck. Champine, of Indianapolis, told WXIN-TV that he and his friends encountered the inquisitive animals over the weekend in Hendricks County.

