Corrections employee pleads guilty to trafficking, bribery

A former employee for CEC Corrections at the Liberty Hall work release facility pleaded guilty to three charges Wednesday and was sentenced to two years in prison. Prosecutors in 2016 said Marco Simmons, of Indianapolis, was trafficking unauthorized items into the work release facility and having sex with an inmate while he was a work release supervisor.

