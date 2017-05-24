Corrections employee pleads guilty to trafficking, bribery
A former employee for CEC Corrections at the Liberty Hall work release facility pleaded guilty to three charges Wednesday and was sentenced to two years in prison. Prosecutors in 2016 said Marco Simmons, of Indianapolis, was trafficking unauthorized items into the work release facility and having sex with an inmate while he was a work release supervisor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man blinded in robbery awarded $4M (Sep '07)
|51 min
|IWasThere-lol
|71
|Carrier moving jobs to Mexico in spite of Trump...
|7 hr
|Trumped Carrier W...
|5
|Loose lips sink subs
|8 hr
|All Talk Donnie
|2
|Manafort, Stone Turn Over Russia Documents to S...
|8 hr
|Trump Lawyers Up ...
|2
|Fox News
|9 hr
|Buh Bye Sean
|25
|Jeff Sessions is an Evil Little Elf
|9 hr
|Fire this crook
|5
|Mike Flynn Lied to Pentagon on Security Clearan...
|20 hr
|Lock Em Up
|3
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC