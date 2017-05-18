There are on the WTHR-TV Indianapolis story from 13 hrs ago, titled Community group to address void left by Marsh stores closing. In it, WTHR-TV Indianapolis reports that:

INDIANAPOLIS - A new community group is looking for ways to fill the void that Marsh grocery's closing is leaving behind in central Indiana. People affiliated with the Kheprw Institute on the city's near north side, launched the Food Assembly Group Sunday to address the loss of stores.

