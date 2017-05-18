Community group to address void left ...

Community group to address void left by Marsh stores closing

There are 1 comment on the WTHR-TV Indianapolis story from 13 hrs ago, titled Community group to address void left by Marsh stores closing.

INDIANAPOLIS - A new community group is looking for ways to fill the void that Marsh grocery's closing is leaving behind in central Indiana. People affiliated with the Kheprw Institute on the city's near north side, launched the Food Assembly Group Sunday to address the loss of stores.

hunted

Indianapolis, IN

#1 1 hr ago
Glad they are finally closing. Employed a bunch of losers who would work a bare minimum of hours so they could draw food stamps. Then buy groceries on a discount with their stamps.

Glad to see the hand outs being slashed by trump!!!
