Columbus man tells police he beat 24-year-old
Bartholomew County Sheriff's Deputy Adam Warner was sent to the fight about 5 p.m. Sunday and found a semiconscious man on the ground, deputies told 24-Hour News 8 newsgathering partner The Republic . Elliott Blackburn, 22, of 5107 S. County Road 450E, told Warner he had beaten the victim, deputies said.
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fox News
|23 min
|Buh Bye Fox
|24
|Trump asked intelligence chiefs to push back ag...
|26 min
|Lock Him Up
|1
|Mike Flynn Lied to Pentagon on Security Clearan...
|31 min
|Lock Him Up
|1
|Mike Flynn takes the Fifth
|2 hr
|nnono
|3
|Manafort, Stone Turn Over Russia Documents to S...
|12 hr
|Lock Em Up
|1
|Trump’s Budget Proposals Raising Concerns Over ...
|12 hr
|Trumped Farmers
|1
|Complaints Marion County Coroner's Office
|12 hr
|Inform now
|1
