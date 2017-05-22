Columbus man tells police he beat 24-...

Columbus man tells police he beat 24-year-old

Bartholomew County Sheriff's Deputy Adam Warner was sent to the fight about 5 p.m. Sunday and found a semiconscious man on the ground, deputies told 24-Hour News 8 newsgathering partner The Republic . Elliott Blackburn, 22, of 5107 S. County Road 450E, told Warner he had beaten the victim, deputies said.

