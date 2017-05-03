Climbers soar above their disabilities at Indianapolis gym
Once a month, men and women with varying physical disabilities meet at Epic Climbing & Fitness to do one thing - prove people wrong. "It's not fair to say people can't do that, because you don't know that," said Hannah Exilne, a climber who was born with spina bifida.
