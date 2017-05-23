Cleveland 30 mins ago 12:19 p.m.Cleveland man wanted for killing teen caught in Indianapolis
According to NBC affiliate WTHR , Jacque Renode, 24, was found near Indianapolis' 10th Street and Drexel Avenue during a disturbance call. Renode tried to flee from officers, who set up a perimeter after losing site of him.
