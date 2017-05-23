Cleveland 30 mins ago 12:19 p.m.Cleve...

Cleveland 30 mins ago 12:19 p.m.Cleveland man wanted for killing teen caught in Indianapolis

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

According to NBC affiliate WTHR , Jacque Renode, 24, was found near Indianapolis' 10th Street and Drexel Avenue during a disturbance call. Renode tried to flee from officers, who set up a perimeter after losing site of him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carrier moving jobs to Mexico in spite of Trump... 2 hr Trumped Carrier W... 5
Loose lips sink subs 4 hr All Talk Donnie 2
Manafort, Stone Turn Over Russia Documents to S... 4 hr Trump Lawyers Up ... 2
Fox News 4 hr Buh Bye Sean 25
Jeff Sessions is an Evil Little Elf 4 hr Fire this crook 5
Mike Flynn Lied to Pentagon on Security Clearan... 15 hr Lock Em Up 3
Kushner failed to disclose ties to Soros, and o... 15 hr Drain the Swamp 1
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,698 • Total comments across all topics: 281,261,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC