City issues air-quality alert through Tuesday

Indianapolis officials on Monday warned that ground-level ozone may rise to unsafe levels for active children, the elderly and anyone suffering from lung diseases and other serious health problems. As a result, the city issued "Knozone Air Quality Action Days" through Tuesday.

