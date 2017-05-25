Census: Indianapolis drops to 15th la...

Census: Indianapolis drops to 15th largest US city

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

Population estimates released Thursday show the count in Indianapolis is 855,164 residents. Columbus overtook Indianapolis in 2016 with a population of 860,090 residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fox News 7 hr Bye Sean 26
Mike Flynn Lied to Pentagon on Security Clearan... 9 hr nnono 5
News Man blinded in robbery awarded $4M (Sep '07) 14 hr IWasThere-lol 71
Carrier moving jobs to Mexico in spite of Trump... 21 hr Trumped Carrier W... 5
Loose lips sink subs 22 hr All Talk Donnie 2
Manafort, Stone Turn Over Russia Documents to S... 22 hr Trump Lawyers Up ... 2
Jeff Sessions is an Evil Little Elf 23 hr Fire this crook 5
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Microsoft
  3. Recession
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,540 • Total comments across all topics: 281,279,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC