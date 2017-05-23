Carrier plant that Trump saved will l...

Carrier plant that Trump saved will lay off hundreds right before Christmas

9 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Carrier announced this Monday, May 22 that it will eliminate 632 jobs at its plant in Indianapolis, Indiana, which is moving to Mexico. In a formal notice to the state of IN, the company detailed its plans to eliminate 338 jobs at the plant on July 20, four supervisor jobs IN October and a final 290 jobs on December 22. The Indianapolis furnace plant pledged to stay in the United States late a year ago after making a deal with President Trump, but announced today that it will lay off more than 600 workers, the final 290 of which will be fired just before the holiday season.

