Carrier plant that Trump saved will lay off hundreds right before Christmas

Carrier announced this Monday, May 22 that it will eliminate 632 jobs at its plant in Indianapolis, Indiana, which is moving to Mexico. In a formal notice to the state of IN, the company detailed its plans to eliminate 338 jobs at the plant on July 20, four supervisor jobs IN October and a final 290 jobs on December 22. The Indianapolis furnace plant pledged to stay in the United States late a year ago after making a deal with President Trump, but announced today that it will lay off more than 600 workers, the final 290 of which will be fired just before the holiday season.

