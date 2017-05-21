Bourdais has pelvis surgery; Davison ...

Bourdais has pelvis surgery; Davison to get his Indy ride

Bourdais crashed during Saturday's qualifying for the Indianapolis 500, leaving him with multiple fractures in his pelvis and a fractured right hip. The French driver had pelvic surgery and was recovering in a hospital Sunday.

