Best friend mourns loss of Warren Cen...

Best friend mourns loss of Warren Central teen shot and killed overnight

Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - Metro Homicide detectives are talking to witnesses about the moments right before the fatal shooting on the city's northwest side. Ramirez broke down in tears talking about his best friend, Angel Mejia, who was fatally hit in a shooting that injured two other students.

