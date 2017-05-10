Benjamin Harrison collection to be av...

Benjamin Harrison collection to be available online

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site is making its collection of artifacts for the 23rd president widely available online - and in 3D. The Indianapolis-based museum is using digital scanning technology to offer 2D and 3D renderings of its collection of over 10,000 artifacts Museum President and CEO Charlie Hyde says only about 10 percent of the collection is currently accessible to the public through public exhibits and guided tours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man uses plastic bat to defend son from goose, ... 1 hr Abrahamanic Relig... 16
Trump has now admitted he fired Comey because o... 5 hr Get the help you ... 3
Islam = Devil verses 5 hr Get the help you ... 6
Senate requests Trump documents from Treasury D... 16 hr Impeacher 1
FBI raids office of Republican campaign consult... Sat PutinPuppetTrump 5
Bernie Sanders Jailed Sat glad to help you out 9
Trump warns Comey: Better hope there are no tap... Fri Holster gotta hol... 4
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,911 • Total comments across all topics: 281,009,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC