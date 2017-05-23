Bankers Life Fieldhouse ups security ...

Bankers Life Fieldhouse ups security after Manchester explosion

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Indianapolis Business News

One of Indiana's top concert venues is stepping up security measures following a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, that killed 22 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike Flynn Lied to Pentagon on Security Clearan... 44 min Lock Em Up 3
Kushner failed to disclose ties to Soros, and o... 47 min Drain the Swamp 1
Mike Flynn takes the Fifth 12 hr Lock Flynn Up Now... 4
Carrier moving jobs to Mexico in spite of Trump... 12 hr Trumped Carrier W... 1
Fox News Tue Buh Bye Fox 24
Trump asked intelligence chiefs to push back ag... Tue Lock Him Up 1
Manafort, Stone Turn Over Russia Documents to S... Mon Lock Em Up 1
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,233 • Total comments across all topics: 281,245,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC