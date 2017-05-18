Allegiant kicks off non-stop service from Indianapolis to Austin
Allegiant Airlines' first flight from Indianapolis to Austin took off at 10:50 a.m. They will offer the non-stop flight every Monday and Friday at the same time with return service the same day. Allegiant will launch its seasonal service to Destin/Ft.
