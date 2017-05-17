6 arrested in Indianapolis in federal...

6 arrested in Indianapolis in federal drug-related investigation

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

At least four people were arrested on drug charges at 18th & Riverside in Indianapolis first thing Wednesday morning, May 17, 2017. Another two were arrested at 25th & Burton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Got Asthma? Trumpcare will choke you up even mo... 3 hr nnono 4
News Man uses plastic bat to defend son from goose, ... 3 hr nnono 31
Israel Said to Be Source of Secret Intelligence... 8 hr nnono 3
Trump leaked classified information to Russian ... 10 hr HonkHonk 3
Trump asked James Comey to shut down Michael Fl... 10 hr TrumpedMaxine 2
Trump will not visit FBI headquarters Tue nnono 2
Trump warns Comey: Better hope there are no tap... Tue Let Freedom Ring 7
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,253 • Total comments across all topics: 281,083,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC