500 Festival Queen announced during Breakfast at the Brickyard
INDIANAPOLIS - Shivani Bajpai a recent IUPUI graduate from Zionsville was named the 207 500 Festival Queen during the 500 Festival Breakfast at the Brickyard on Saturday morning. She along with the 32 other princesses take part in 500 Festival activities including events at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, pre-race ceremonies and Victory Circle celebrations after the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500.
