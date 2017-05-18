500 Festival Queen announced during B...

500 Festival Queen announced during Breakfast at the Brickyard

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - Shivani Bajpai a recent IUPUI graduate from Zionsville was named the 207 500 Festival Queen during the 500 Festival Breakfast at the Brickyard on Saturday morning. She along with the 32 other princesses take part in 500 Festival activities including events at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, pre-race ceremonies and Victory Circle celebrations after the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Closing of the Marion County Children's Guardia... (Apr '09) 18 hr Iwasakidinneed 41
Amid White House Scandals, Pence Disappears 18 hr TrumpedGlobalism 2
Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence s... 18 hr TrumpedGlobalism 2
Reports: Russia probe reaches current White Hou... 18 hr TrumpedGlobalism 4
Liberal Fascist Undone 19 hr TrumpedGlobalism 1
Fox News Fri throw a log on th... 22
Trump will not visit FBI headquarters Fri Lock Him Up 6
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,375 • Total comments across all topics: 281,167,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC