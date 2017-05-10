5 things you need to know for Wednesday, May 10
Madison County Emergency Management officials were called to the area around County Road 650 West around 11:30 p.m. on a report of a man in the water. They recovered his body just after 1 a.m. Police believe he is in his 20s and was visiting a friend at a home that sits near the creek, but they aren't sure how he wound up in the water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blacks The lost tribe of Satan
|8 hr
|Comedian
|11
|Sessions recuses himself from any Michael Flynn...
|8 hr
|Comedian
|5
|Odumma Gay Sex Scandal
|9 hr
|Comedian
|8
|Spicer confirms President Obama warned Trump no...
|10 hr
|Trump Nixoned Him...
|2
|Trump screaming at the television about Russia ...
|10 hr
|Trump Nixoned Him...
|3
|If Trump was so bothered by James Comey helping...
|10 hr
|Get Help
|5
|Grand jury subpoenas issued in FBI's Russia inv...
|11 hr
|Traitor Investigator
|1
|BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11)
|Apr 30
|blankandson
|168
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC