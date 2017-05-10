5 things you need to know for Wednesd...

5 things you need to know for Wednesday, May 10

13 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Madison County Emergency Management officials were called to the area around County Road 650 West around 11:30 p.m. on a report of a man in the water. They recovered his body just after 1 a.m. Police believe he is in his 20s and was visiting a friend at a home that sits near the creek, but they aren't sure how he wound up in the water.

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Marion County was issued at May 10 at 9:39PM EDT

