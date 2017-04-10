Women in STEM professions encourage I...

Women in STEM professions encourage IPS students

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Women in STEM professions spoke to IPS students on Friday, April 14, 2017 INDIANAPOLIS - Local women making a big difference in science, technology, engineering and math are sharing the lessons they've learned with local students. "It's so much more than the guy and the crazy hair in the lab coat working in the lab," Dr. Sarah Hubbard said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Venezuela is Dying 2 hr SocialiismFails 6
gays vacationing on Dale hollow Lake inTennessee 11 hr Know It All 2
News Indianapolis man arrested on molestation charge... Fri Oh criminy 1
News Poison's Bobby Dall says band's tour with Def L... Thu I want to jam 1
Trump Flips on Four Policies in One Day Thu Trumped NK 2
Fox News Wed Buh Bye Bill OReilly 5
Trump Says He Didn’t Know Bannon Until Campaign Wed Buh Bye Bannon 1
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,820 • Total comments across all topics: 280,310,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC