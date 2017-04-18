Woman pleads guilty to neglect
The wife of a man convicted of sexual assault admitted this week that she told her husband's victim not to report the abuse to police. Investigators say Lisa Early, 38, 7038 E. 10th St., Indianapolis, begged a girl not to go to police after Early learned her husband forced the girl to have sex with him repeatedly for years.
