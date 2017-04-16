Wilma Newton

Wilma Newton

Wilma Weinke Newton, age 84, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and woman of faith was called to heaven to be reunited with Dick, the love of her life for 60 years, on April 9, 2017. Surviving are sons, Richard ; Steven of Columbus; daughter, Laura O'Shaughnessy of Fort Wayne; nine loving grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and sister, Marilyn Hennegan.

