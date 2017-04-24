Westfield Lego building project a chance for lessons not found in textbooks
Elementary kids are in charge, and all the homes under construction are under one roof and fit in one room. It's part of a year-long project sponsored by the Builders Association of Greater Indianapolis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fox News
|8 hr
|Leroy
|14
|Trump just had his bluff called -- again
|14 hr
|Mee
|8
|ObamaSputtering
|20 hr
|TrumpedObamaLegacy
|5
|Major Davis II to be sentenced Thursday
|21 hr
|dontdoit
|1
|Trump backs away from demand for border wall mo...
|22 hr
|nnono
|4
|Trump has lowest first quarter approval of any ...
|Wed
|100 Days of Failure
|2
|Donald Trump’s Contract with the American Voter...
|Wed
|Donnie Get 2 Work
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC