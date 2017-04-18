Weekend cool down has arrived

Weekend cool down has arrived

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - The storms are over, and we are on the way to a pretty typical weekend for this time of year, even though Saturday will be more than 10 degrees below average. Morning sunshine will give way to mostly cloudy skies on Friday afternoon, with highs near 60 degrees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are we sure Trump isn't a secret Muslim? 4 hr R U Sure 3
Donald Trump’s Contract with the American Voter... 4 hr One Hundred Days 1
Alex Jones: "Performance Artist" reveals Info w... 4 hr Buh Bye Alex 7
ANTIFA GOT Trumped 7 hr Trumped Snowflakers 5
Fox News 7 hr Trumped Snowflakers 10
News Seven more Marsh stores set to close next month 21 hr Banksy 1
Donald Trump forgets Paul Ryan's name and calls... Wed Senile Dementia i... 1
BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11) Apr 9 sundancer2004 165
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,086 • Total comments across all topics: 280,458,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC