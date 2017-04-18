Weekend cool down has arrived
INDIANAPOLIS - The storms are over, and we are on the way to a pretty typical weekend for this time of year, even though Saturday will be more than 10 degrees below average. Morning sunshine will give way to mostly cloudy skies on Friday afternoon, with highs near 60 degrees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are we sure Trump isn't a secret Muslim?
|4 hr
|R U Sure
|3
|Donald Trump’s Contract with the American Voter...
|4 hr
|One Hundred Days
|1
|Alex Jones: "Performance Artist" reveals Info w...
|4 hr
|Buh Bye Alex
|7
|ANTIFA GOT Trumped
|7 hr
|Trumped Snowflakers
|5
|Fox News
|7 hr
|Trumped Snowflakers
|10
|Seven more Marsh stores set to close next month
|21 hr
|Banksy
|1
|Donald Trump forgets Paul Ryan's name and calls...
|Wed
|Senile Dementia i...
|1
|BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11)
|Apr 9
|sundancer2004
|165
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC