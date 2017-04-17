Vigo County spring property tax bills due May 10

Property tax bills for Vigo County have been mailed, and the spring tax bill is due May 10, according to the Vigo County treasurer's office. Tax bills can be paid at banks, starting April 24 through May 10, at First Financial, Old National Bank, Terre Haute Savings Bank, Regions, First Farmers Bank and Trust, Fifth Third Bank and Riddell National Bank.

