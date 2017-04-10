Used-car dealership owners plead guilty in tax-evasion case
Two owners of three used-car businesses in Indianapolis have agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges after being accused of underreporting nearly $8.3 million in sales and failing to pay almost $600,000 in sales taxes to the state of Indiana.
