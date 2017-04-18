Two young brothers die in Jennings Co...

Two young brothers die in Jennings Co. house fire

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Authorities say two young brothers have died in a southern Indiana house fire. Jennings County Sheriff's Department spokesman Deputy Bryan Katterhenry says the boys died late Thursday at a rural home outside Butlerville, about 60 miles south of Indianapolis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seven more Marsh stores set to close next month 4 hr poptartkid 3
Washinton Memorial Cemetary front for drugs 4 hr Banksy 3
Dear Mr O 6 hr TrumpedHillary 1
Sean Spicer can’t name a single accomplishment ... 6 hr TrumpedHillary 2
14 year old on the pill 6 hr Poor 6
Droning America: Indianapolis Edition 11 hr Mike Israel 1
Are we sure Trump isn't a secret Muslim? Fri R U Sure 3
BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11) Apr 9 sundancer2004 165
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,233 • Total comments across all topics: 280,479,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC