Two young brothers die in Jennings Co. house fire
Authorities say two young brothers have died in a southern Indiana house fire. Jennings County Sheriff's Department spokesman Deputy Bryan Katterhenry says the boys died late Thursday at a rural home outside Butlerville, about 60 miles south of Indianapolis.
