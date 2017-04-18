Three face federal charges related to...

Three face federal charges related to trafficking women and minors

Three people have been charged in federal court after being accused of prostituting women and girls out of three west side residences. Nahtahna Garcia Herrera, a woman arrested for prostitution by Fort Wayne police in February, faces multiple charges including sex trafficking of a minor.

