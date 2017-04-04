Three arrested following overdose in ...

Three arrested following overdose in Greenfield home

Read more: Daily Reporter

Three people face felony charges after investigators found drugs - including jello infused with THC - in their home while first-responders were treating an overdose victim, according to reports. Prosecutors recently filed multiple drug-related charges against two men and a woman living at 6331 W. County Road 100N, Greenfield.

