"There's never been a better time" Holocaust survivor returns to Indianapolis, shows tattoo from ...
INDIANAPOLIS - After decades of silence, a Holocaust survivor with ties to Indianapolis is back in town sharing his story. Michael Bornstein was one of the youngest prisoners at Auschwitz concentration camp.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11)
|8 hr
|blankandson
|168
|Trump's Canadian Trade War Leaves Coal in the Cold
|10 hr
|Trump Kills Weste...
|1
|Alex Jones: "Performance Artist" reveals Info w...
|11 hr
|Bye Crazy Alex
|10
|Trump and the Good Life
|12 hr
|Richard
|1
|Trash
|12 hr
|Get 2 Work Donnie
|8
|Trump just had his bluff called -- again
|13 hr
|Get 2 Work Donnie
|12
|Donald Trump’s First 100 Days: The Worst on Record
|13 hr
|Get 2 Work Donnie
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC