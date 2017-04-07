Tamika Catchings takes over Indianapolis tea cafe
She bought Tea's Me Cafe Indy in February. Catchings described the tea shop at 22nd Street and Delaware Street just north of downtown as her safe haven during her time as a WNBA star.
