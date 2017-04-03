Syrian immigrant living in Indiana: '...

Syrian immigrant living in Indiana: 'force is now very necessary'

Dr. Ahmad Saltagi, a U.S. citizen who has lived in Indiana for 10 years but was born in Syria, on Eyewitness News Sunrise on Friday, April 7, 2017, hours after the U.S. military launched a missile attack against a Syrian military air base INDIANAPOLIS - The overnight attack by U.S. military forces on a Syrian air base is drawing new attention to a civil war that has been raging for more than six years. "I felt very happy [when I saw news of the U.S. military action] because honestly, it is going to stop the bloodshed," said Dr. Ahmad Saltagi, a Syrian-American immigrant now living in Indiana.

