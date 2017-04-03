Syrian immigrant living in Indiana: 'force is now very necessary'
Dr. Ahmad Saltagi, a U.S. citizen who has lived in Indiana for 10 years but was born in Syria, on Eyewitness News Sunrise on Friday, April 7, 2017, hours after the U.S. military launched a missile attack against a Syrian military air base INDIANAPOLIS - The overnight attack by U.S. military forces on a Syrian air base is drawing new attention to a civil war that has been raging for more than six years. "I felt very happy [when I saw news of the U.S. military action] because honestly, it is going to stop the bloodshed," said Dr. Ahmad Saltagi, a Syrian-American immigrant now living in Indiana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ty Elliott on Facebook...
|4 hr
|SmhSmh
|4
|Fox News
|17 hr
|Stay honest
|4
|Who is Alyssa Masengale pregnant by?
|18 hr
|willie
|3
|Principal Resigns
|Thu
|TrumpedMSM
|1
|Joe Donnelly is a Radical Liberal
|Thu
|TrumpedMSM
|8
|Marion County Chief Deputy Coroner Alfie Ballew
|Wed
|Curious
|1
|Bye Bye Socialism
|Wed
|Hugo Who
|5
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC