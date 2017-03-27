SWAT now on the scene of Sunday morning shooting on the north side
INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department SWAT was called out to the house in the 3000 block of Hovey Street where detectives have been since early this morning investigating a shooting. Swat asking residents at 30th an Hovey to leave the house.
