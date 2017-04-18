State Police find other car, driver from crash that killed 2 teens Tuesday night
INDIANAPOLIS - State Police say they have located the other vehicle and driver involved in a crash that killed two Ben Davis students Tuesday night. Ben Davis student 17-year-old Taylor Parsons, the driver, died in the hospital.
