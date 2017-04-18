State Police find other car, driver f...

State Police find other car, driver from crash that killed 2 teens Tuesday night

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - State Police say they have located the other vehicle and driver involved in a crash that killed two Ben Davis students Tuesday night. Ben Davis student 17-year-old Taylor Parsons, the driver, died in the hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are we sure Trump isn't a secret Muslim? 4 hr R U Sure 1
News Seven more Marsh stores set to close next month 9 hr Banksy 1
Alex Jones: "Performance Artist" reveals Info w... 14 hr lol 5
Donald Trump forgets Paul Ryan's name and calls... Wed Senile Dementia i... 1
Sean Spicer can’t name a single accomplishment ... Wed GOP Got to Delive... 1
Trump visits golf course for 19th time Wed Get to Work Donnie 4
Fox News Wed GTFO Bill O 9
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,809 • Total comments across all topics: 280,445,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC