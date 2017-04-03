St. Monica's Church to reopen after 2...

St. Monica's Church to reopen after 2015 fire

15 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - After fire destroyed their church two years ago, parishioners at St. Monica's return to a renovated parish this weekend. It's just in time for Holy Week at the Catholic church at 62nd Street and Michigan Road.

