SkyTrak13 Weather Forecast Thursday 4/6/17 - Morning Update
Big changes arrive today, as the storm system that brought the stormy conditions yesterday, keeps showers in the forecast today, with even a few snow showers. It will be a blustery day with a Wind Advisory in effect today until 8pm.
