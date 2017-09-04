SkyTrak13 Forecast Sunday 4/9/2017 Evening
The stiff wind from the southwest delivered the warmest day in central Indiana in some six months. Indianapolis officially hit 77 degrees which is the warmest since 78 degrees on the November 2nd last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11)
|14 hr
|sundancer2004
|165
|Laid off Rexnord and Carrier workers offered su...
|19 hr
|BigMike
|1
|Tynisha Elliott
|Fri
|DirtyLaundry
|1
|Who is Alyssa Masengale pregnant by?
|Apr 7
|BigMike
|5
|Ty Elliott on Facebook...
|Apr 7
|SmhSmh
|4
|Fox News
|Apr 6
|Stay honest
|4
|Principal Resigns
|Apr 6
|TrumpedMSM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC