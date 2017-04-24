Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for metro Indianapolis
The latest line of rain has led to a Flash Flood Warning for Hendricks and Morgan Counties until 1:00am Sunday.a At 929 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Veedersburg, or 10 miles west of Crawfordsville, moving northeast at 60 mph. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for counties in western Indiana until 9:30 p.m. as a line of thunderstorms crossed into Indiana from Illinois.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boxer Anthony Jousha
|37 min
|KnockedOut
|1
|Donald Trump’s First 100 Days: The Worst on Record
|2 hr
|TrumpedMSM
|3
|Trash
|2 hr
|TrumpedMSM
|7
|Trump just had his bluff called -- again
|3 hr
|TrumpedMSM
|11
|Dali Lama says Mike Pence is the AntiChrist! (Apr '15)
|21 hr
|Ominous Signs
|11
|Trump backs away from demand for border wall mo...
|21 hr
|America First
|7
|Sean Spicer can’t name a single accomplishment ...
|22 hr
|Scan his brain
|4
|BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11)
|Fri
|nnono
|167
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC