Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for metro Indianapolis

13 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

The latest line of rain has led to a Flash Flood Warning for Hendricks and Morgan Counties until 1:00am Sunday.a At 929 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Veedersburg, or 10 miles west of Crawfordsville, moving northeast at 60 mph. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for counties in western Indiana until 9:30 p.m. as a line of thunderstorms crossed into Indiana from Illinois.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Marion County was issued at April 30 at 12:35PM EDT

