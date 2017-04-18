Seven more Marsh stores set to close next month
There are 1 comment on the WTHR-TV Indianapolis story from 14 hrs ago, titled Seven more Marsh stores set to close next month.
Three Indianapolis locations - 6243 E. Washington St., 5104 N. Franklin St. and 7481 Shadeland Avenue - were on the list for closure May 14. Also closing that date will be Marsh stores in Frankfort, Logansport and Portland, Indiana, and the company's Union City, Ohio location.
#1 14 hrs ago
The writing has been on the wall for a long time. Hope marsh stores cease to exist all together.
