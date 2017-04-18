Seven more Marsh stores set to close ...

Seven more Marsh stores set to close next month

There are 1 comment on the WTHR-TV Indianapolis story from 14 hrs ago, titled Seven more Marsh stores set to close next month.

Three Indianapolis locations - 6243 E. Washington St., 5104 N. Franklin St. and 7481 Shadeland Avenue - were on the list for closure May 14. Also closing that date will be Marsh stores in Frankfort, Logansport and Portland, Indiana, and the company's Union City, Ohio location.

Banksy

Indianapolis, IN

#1 14 hrs ago
The writing has been on the wall for a long time. Hope marsh stores cease to exist all together.

