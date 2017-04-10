Senators approve ban on sanctuary campuses in final vote
The measure bars higher education institutions that accept federal or state dollars from adopting the designation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Venezuela is Dying
|3 hr
|okimar
|5
|Black Shooter in Cali School
|10 hr
|Trumped EU
|1
|Lyft
|Tue
|Truth
|1
|Laid off Rexnord and Carrier workers offered su...
|Mon
|scarboroughB
|2
|Police, Fire a " April 10
|Mon
|scarboroughB
|1
|BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11)
|Apr 9
|sundancer2004
|165
|Tynisha Elliott
|Apr 7
|DirtyLaundry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC