Second solar farm being built near Peru
The Wabash Valley Power cooperative says it expects the farm's 2,000 panels will being producing electricity this fall when work is completed near the intersection of U.S. 31 and U.S. 24. Wabash Valley spokeswoman Lisa Richardson tells The Kokomo Tribune that the Peru project is the first since its board decided last year to spend $6 million on solar energy production.
