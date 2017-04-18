Salesforce name now atop Indiana's tallest building

Salesforce took the place of Chase Bank at the top of Indiana's tallest building on Friday, April 21, 2017 Crews finished on Friday hanging the nine letters spelling out Salesforce on the 48-story downtown Indianapolis building that had been known as Chase Tower since 2004. The name change was announced last May when business software company Salesforce announced plans to add about 800 Indianapolis jobs and expand its presence in the tower.

