Robbery suspect from January still on the loose
This man is accused of grabbing the deposit from the manager of an Indianapolis Circle K at 2104 N. Capitol Ave. Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, 2017 The suspect was captured on surveillance video grabbing the deposit from the manager of a Circle K at 2104 N. Capitol Ave. around 11:40 a.m. on January 18. He then got into a silver two-door vehicle with a sun roof and a dent over the right front wheel well and drove away. If you have any information that will help, call Crime Stoppers at 262-TIPS or 222-TIPS .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
