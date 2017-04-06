Prosecutor seeks life for IN man char...

Prosecutor seeks life for IN man charged with choking son, 5

A prosecutor is seeking life in prison without parole for a southwestern Indiana man charged with fatally choking his 5-year-old son. Knox County Prosecutor Dirk Carnahan filed his intent to seek the sentence Thursday against 53-year-old Robert J. Baldwin of Vincennes.

