Prosecutor seeks life for IN man charged with choking son, 5
A prosecutor is seeking life in prison without parole for a southwestern Indiana man charged with fatally choking his 5-year-old son. Knox County Prosecutor Dirk Carnahan filed his intent to seek the sentence Thursday against 53-year-old Robert J. Baldwin of Vincennes.
