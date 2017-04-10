Program aimed at attracting, retaining residents in north side neighborhoods
Help is available with down payments and home repairs, thanks to a new program aimed at attracting and retaining residents in several north side neighborhoods. The targeted area involves areas directly north and south of 38th, near Illinois and Capitol Avenue extending to the southern edges of Butler-Tarkington.
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indianapolis man arrested on molestation charge...
|15 min
|Oh criminy
|1
|Poison's Bobby Dall says band's tour with Def L...
|10 hr
|I want to jam
|1
|Trump Flips on Four Policies in One Day
|Thu
|Trumped NK
|2
|Fox News
|Wed
|Buh Bye Bill OReilly
|5
|Trump Says He Didn’t Know Bannon Until Campaign
|Wed
|Buh Bye Bannon
|1
|Venezuela is Dying
|Wed
|okimar
|5
|Black Shooter in Cali School
|Wed
|Trumped EU
|1
