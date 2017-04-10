Program aimed at attracting, retainin...

Program aimed at attracting, retaining residents in north side neighborhoods

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Help is available with down payments and home repairs, thanks to a new program aimed at attracting and retaining residents in several north side neighborhoods. The targeted area involves areas directly north and south of 38th, near Illinois and Capitol Avenue extending to the southern edges of Butler-Tarkington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indianapolis man arrested on molestation charge... 15 min Oh criminy 1
News Poison's Bobby Dall says band's tour with Def L... 10 hr I want to jam 1
Trump Flips on Four Policies in One Day Thu Trumped NK 2
Fox News Wed Buh Bye Bill OReilly 5
Trump Says He Didn’t Know Bannon Until Campaign Wed Buh Bye Bannon 1
Venezuela is Dying Wed okimar 5
Black Shooter in Cali School Wed Trumped EU 1
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,754 • Total comments across all topics: 280,284,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC