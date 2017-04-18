Police searching for man who beat, ro...

Police searching for man who beat, robbed Indianapolis woman in her home

WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Metro police are are looking for a man who they say beat up, then robbed a woman whom he knew on the west side of Indianapolis Wednesday. Officers responded to the report of a home invasion in the 9200 block of Camby Road and found the female victim, who is in her 70s, suffering from minor injuries.

